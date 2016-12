Buy Reliance Industries, sell Pidilite, Marico: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Industries is a buying opportunity. This stock has been outperforming and that is exactly what this market needs.""Two stocks that are underperforming are short-selling ideas. The first is Pidilite Industries and the second is Marico . Both are in the consumer segment. So, there is a theme apparently going on that consumer oriented companies hwich are probably under some share price pressure and that is what we can take advantage of. So, short selling in two stocks and buying in Reliance," he added.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.