Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Reliance Industries, Infosys and Engineers India are buying opportunities.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 27, 2016, 01.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Reliance Industries, Infosys and Engineers India are buying opportunities.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Reliance Industries, Infosys and Engineers India are buying opportunities.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 5 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The theme is to be long till Friday. Reliance Industries , Infosys and Engineers India are the buying opportunities that we have identified. It is better to stay in blue chips because midcaps can go haywire even in an under-current optimism."

"Reliance which has been an outperformer, Infosys together with TCS is coming out of a small correction. IT has been doing well and that should continue. Engineers India is not looking back, it is in a strong bull market and that continues," he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.

Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Reliance Industries Infosys Engineers India Tata Consultancy Services

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani
PRA-INV
Silver Member
4 Followers
Reliance

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 1064.40 NSE: Rs. 1064.70

yes
  5 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login