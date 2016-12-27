Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani

Dec 27, 2016, 01.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Reliance Industries, Infosys and Engineers India are buying opportunities.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
