Buy Reliance Industries, Infosys, Engineers India: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The theme is to be long till Friday. Reliance Industries Infosys and Engineers India are the buying opportunities that we have identified. It is better to stay in blue chips because midcaps can go haywire even in an under-current optimism.""Reliance which has been an outperformer, Infosys together with TCS is coming out of a small correction. IT has been doing well and that should continue. Engineers India is not looking back, it is in a strong bull market and that continues," he said.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.