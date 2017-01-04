Failed to connect to MySQL: Too many connections Buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals; sell Indiabulls Housing Finance: Ashwani Gujral - Moneycontrol.com

Buy RCF, Chambal Fert; sell Indiabulls Housing: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Jan 04, 2017, 03.12 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy RCF, Chambal Fert; sell Indiabulls Housing: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Buy RCF, Chambal Fert; sell Indiabulls Housing: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 48 and target of Rs 56."

" Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals  is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 71 and target of Rs 84."

" Indiabulls Housing Finance  is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 650 and target of Rs 625," he added.
Buy RCF, Chambal Fert; sell Indiabulls Housing: Gujral

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.