Jan 03, 2017, 03.04 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Prism Cement; sell JSW Energy, M&M Financial: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Prism Cement and sell JSW Energy and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Prism Cement is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 79, target of Rs 90. JSW Energy  is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 64, target of Rs 52."

" Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 271, target of Rs 257," he said.

"It is difficult to say whether it is because they are all public sector undertakings (PSU) that they are moving up or because they are oil marketing companies (OMC) are moving up because all PSUs are higher. So, definitely, on the long side, all these OMCs and other PSUs look good, so you can build a kind of a pair trade by going short on the banks and may be long on the PSU oil marketing stocks."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Prism Cement JSW Energy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

