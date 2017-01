Buy Prism Cement; sell JSW Energy, M&M Financial: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Prism Cement is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 79, target of Rs 90. JSW Energy is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 64, target of Rs 52." Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 271, target of Rs 257," he said."It is difficult to say whether it is because they are all public sector undertakings (PSU) that they are moving up or because they are oil marketing companies (OMC) are moving up because all PSUs are higher. So, definitely, on the long side, all these OMCs and other PSUs look good, so you can build a kind of a pair trade by going short on the banks and may be long on the PSU oil marketing stocks."