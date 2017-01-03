Buy Power Grid, GAIL India, NMDC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Power Grid, GAIL India and NMDC.
Jan 03, 2017, 02.45 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Power Grid, GAIL India, NMDC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Power Grid, GAIL India and NMDC.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "PSU index is up almost 2 percent. So that is the way to go. Power Grid is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 184 for target of Rs 196."

" GAIL India is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 435, target of Rs 460."

" NMDC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 126, target of Rs 138."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Power Grid Corporation of India GAIL India NMDC

