Buy Power Finance Corporation, Yes Bank; sell Divis Labs: Wagle

Jan 06, 2017, 03.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy Power Finance Corporation  with a stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 136 and Yes Bank  with a stop loss at Rs 1235 for target of Rs 1272."

"Sell Divis Lab with a stop loss at Rs 756 for target of Rs 711," he said.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Power Finance Corporation Divis Laboratories Yes Bank

