Buy Pidilite Industries 600 Call, says VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "The only buy idea is in Pidilite Industries where we have seen almost 31 positions being built on the long side in the series. I am buying the 600 Call there at Rs 3.80 and am not putting a stop loss. I will hold it through and my target here is possibly you could get Rs 10."At 09:55 hrs Pidilite Industries was quoting at Rs 589.15, down Rs 5.05, or 0.85 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 596.05 and an intraday low of Rs 588.00.