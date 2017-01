Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "For IT companies, I think there are still opportunities but you have to be careful in selecting the companies. There are some companies which have moved into the newer areas of internet of things, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud and these are the companies where you need to focus.""So, Persistent Systems is still our buy. Infosys after correction today looks good to buy, there are multiple other companies but you have to be careful in selecting and buying IT companies," he added.