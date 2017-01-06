Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Jan 06, 2017, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert suggests buying Persistent Systems and Infosys from the IT space.
Sudip Bandopadhyay (more)
, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Persistent Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the m
Axis Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has r
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert feels that Persi
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.