Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert suggests buying Persistent Systems and Infosys from the IT space.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 06, 2017, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert suggests buying Persistent Systems and Infosys from the IT space.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert suggests buying Persistent Systems and Infosys from the IT space.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sudip Bandopadhyay (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "For IT companies, I think there are still opportunities but you have to be careful in selecting the companies. There are some companies which have moved into the newer areas of internet of things, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud and these are the companies where you need to focus."

"So, Persistent Systems is still our buy. Infosys after correction today looks good to buy, there are multiple other companies but you have to be careful in selecting and buying IT companies," he added.
Tags  Sudip Bandopadhyay Persistent Systems Infosys

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Persistent Systems, Infosys: Sudip Bandopadhyay

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.