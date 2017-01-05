Buy PC Jeweller, Titan Company: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy PC Jeweller and Titan Company.
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Jan 05, 2017, 03.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy PC Jeweller, Titan Company: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy PC Jeweller and Titan Company.

Buy PC Jeweller, Titan Company: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy PC Jeweller and Titan Company.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Jewellery stocks are doing very well, PC Jeweller is trading above its 200-day moving. If Titan Company  starts to move up sharply chances are you will see a recovery here. So, I think PC Jeweller and Titan can be bought."

Titan Company closed at Rs 357.90, down Rs 0.70, or 0.20 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 445.00 and 52-week low Rs 296.30 on 07 September, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.
Buy PC Jeweller, Titan Company: Ashwani Gujral

