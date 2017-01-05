Buy PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Yes Bank: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends buying PC Jeweller, Just Dial and Yes Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 05, 2017, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Yes Bank: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends buying PC Jeweller, Just Dial and Yes Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Yes Bank: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends buying PC Jeweller, Just Dial and Yes Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy PC Jeweller with a stop loss at Rs 401 for target of Rs 432 and Just Dial with a stop loss at Rs 369 for target of Rs 423."

"Buy Yes Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1206 for target of Rs 1263," he added.

Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com PC Jeweller Just Dial Yes Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Yes Bank: Sandeep Wagle

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.