Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying NMDC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and ONGC.
Jan 04, 2017

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying NMDC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and ONGC.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying NMDC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and ONGC.

Ashwani Gujral

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " NMDC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 132 for target of Rs 144. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 270 for target of Rs 295."

" Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 190 for target of Rs 206," he said.
Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com NMDC Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Buy NMDC, M&M Financial Services, ONGC: Ashwani Gujral

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.