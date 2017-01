Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy calls right now. NIIT Technologies is breaking out above that Rs 440-442 zone. I would buy that one with a stop loss just below levels of Rs 437 for target of Rs 460 to begin with." Siemens is a short-term trading buy, keep a stop loss at Rs 1,120 and look for targets of Rs 1,155. It has moved up slightly, so try to buy at Rs 1,132 mark," he said.