Buy NIIT Technologies, sell Bharti Infratel: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 21, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " NIIT Technologies  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 428 for target of Rs 455."

"Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss at Rs 347 for target of Rs 320," he added.
