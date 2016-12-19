Buy NIIT, Petronet LNG, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying NIIT, Petronet LNG and Karnataka Bank.
Dec 19, 2016, 03.44 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy NIIT, Petronet LNG, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying NIIT, Petronet LNG and Karnataka Bank.

Buy NIIT, Petronet LNG, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying NIIT, Petronet LNG and Karnataka Bank.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " NIIT  is buy with a stop loss of Rs 78 and target of Rs 90. Petronet LNG  is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 383 and target of Rs 400."

" Karnataka Bank  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 110 for target of Rs 124," he said.
Buy NIIT, Petronet LNG, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

