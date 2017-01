Buy NBFC stocks, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Whenever there are rate cuts, generally that is good for financials. Given that they have all corrected quite a bit and in a capital starved economy, financials will generally do well so, that way these stocks have corrected. They remain strong uptrend, they may not move like earlier, but definitely they could get back closer to fresh all times highs. So, this rally staying past 8,200 will mean a lot of sectors move up. So, I would buy NBFCs today."At 10:45 hrs LIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 530.00, down Rs 26.00, or 4.68 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 562.90 and an intraday low of Rs 527.20.