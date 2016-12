Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Stock specific, I would go with a buy in MRPL with a stop loss of Rs 94.50 and target of Rs 106. A buy in Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 270 and target of Rs 285.""A sell in Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 267 for target of Rs 258," he added.