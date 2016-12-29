Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying MRPL and Dabur India and advises selling Adani Ports.
Dec 29, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying MRPL and Dabur India and advises selling Adani Ports.

Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying MRPL and Dabur India and advises selling Adani Ports.

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Stock specific, I would go with a buy in MRPL with a stop loss of Rs 94.50 and target of Rs 106. A buy in Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 270 and target of Rs 285."

"A sell in Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 267 for target of Rs 258," he added.
Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.