Buy MRPL, Dabur India; sell Adani Ports: Sandeep Wagle

Dec 29, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying MRPL and Dabur India and advises selling Adani Ports.
Sandeep Wagle (more)
Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |
The company is also looking at scaling up its petr
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying
Four Indian refiners had outstandings of USD 6.11
ICICI Direct is bullish on Mangalore Refinery has
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.