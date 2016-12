Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " MOIL has done very well while other metals have fallen so, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 340 and target of Rs 365. Ceat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,120 and target of Rs 1,060." HDFC still sees pressure, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,230 and target of Rs 1,185," he added.