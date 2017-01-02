Buy MMTC, Dredging Corp; sell Union Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying MMTC and Dredging Corporation and advises selling Union Bank of India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 01.14 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy MMTC, Dredging Corp; sell Union Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying MMTC and Dredging Corporation and advises selling Union Bank of India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy MMTC, Dredging Corp; sell Union Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying MMTC and Dredging Corporation and advises selling Union Bank of India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "PSU stocks continue to do well. MMTC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 54, target of Rs 66. Dredging Corporation is also a buy with a stop of Rs 408, target of Rs 430."

" Union Bank of India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 123 and target of Rs 115," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com MMTC Dredging Corporation India Union Bank of India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy MMTC, Dredging Corp; sell Union Bank: Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.