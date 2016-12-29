Buy M&M Financial; sell Jubilant Food, Canara Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and sell Jubilant Foodworks and Canara Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 29, 2016, 01.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy M&M Financial; sell Jubilant Food, Canara Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and sell Jubilant Foodworks and Canara Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy M&M Financial; sell Jubilant Food, Canara Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and sell Jubilant Foodworks and Canara Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 265 and target of Rs 282. Jubilant Foodworks is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 820 and target of Rs 790."

" Canara Bank is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 265 and target of Rs 250," he said.
Tags  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Jubilant Foodworks Canara Bank Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy M&M Financial; sell Jubilant Food, Canara Bank: Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.