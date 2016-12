Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "All non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are running up. So, Bharat Financial Inclusion is again moving up strongly, it is not a surprise. Even Cholamandalam Investment is moving higher. So this pullback rally as long as it continues, chances are all NBFCs will move higher. This one does better than the rest, does not go up a whole lot, does not come down a whole lot but I think Rs 1,080-1,100 could easily happen on Chola Investment." M&M Financial Services is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 276. Mindtree is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 512, target of Rs 535. Cadila Healthcare is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 348, target of Rs 330," he said.