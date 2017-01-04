Buy Mindtree, Strides Shasun: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Strides Shasun.
Jan 04, 2017, 11.12 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Mindtree, Strides Shasun: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Strides Shasun.

Buy Mindtree, Strides Shasun: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Strides Shasun.

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two stocks, one from the pharma space and one from IT space. Mindtree has already moved up. My target had been Rs 526 which is very close by. Now you should advance the stop loss at Rs 507 to about Rs 516. Mindtree had a gap between Rs 530 and Rs 548. That is still to be filled. So, I expect that it should at least test Rs 530 today and if it were to move above Rs 531 then the next target would be Rs 535 to about Rs 539. I am not expecting the whole gap to be filled in today's session."

"The other stock that I would like to recommend is Strides Shasun . You put a stop loss below Rs 1,045 while Rs 1,067 and Rs 1,075 are the two targets. It looks good on the charts and it is showing good momentum in today's session. I personally hold the stock in my investment portfolio. That is a disclosure from my side," he added.
