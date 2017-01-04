Jan 04, 2017, 12.26 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree, GAIL India, Siemens, Larsen & Toubro and Jubilant Life Sciences.
Buy Mindtree, GAIL, Siemens, L&T, Jubilant Life: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
