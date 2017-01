Buy Mindtree, GAIL, Siemens, L&T, Jubilant Life: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The bullish theme continues. Mindtree among the midcap IT has now bottomed out and higher levels are coming. It is a positional trade for people who want to buy and hold for a few weeks and that would be a good idea.""Similarly, GAIL India has been on a roll of its own. It has come out of large trading ranges. It is now one of the few stocks that are in a clear and distinct bull market. So you should be considering buying GAIL. From the infrastructure engineering batch Siemens and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are giving signs that perhaps the worst is over in terms of share price movement, so three ideas and all for buying," he said. Jubilant Life Sciences is given a message that if you are an investor or a positional trader, go and buy it at these, what is likely to be a life time high or near a life time high. It is given a sense of large imminent breakout towards Rs 900."