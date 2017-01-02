Buy Mindtree, Bharat Forge; sell Bank of Baroda: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Bharat Forge and advises selling Bank of Baroda.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 01.14 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Mindtree, Bharat Forge; sell Bank of Baroda: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Bharat Forge and advises selling Bank of Baroda.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Mindtree, Bharat Forge; sell Bank of Baroda: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree and Bharat Forge and advises selling Bank of Baroda.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Some kind of bottoming out is going on in infrastructure and IT has been already on a roll. IT is now basing and giving bullish patterns. So, Mindtree is a buying opportunity from the IT theme and Bharat Forge from the infrastructure or the engineering theme. So, these are two buying ideas."

"Unfortunately, PSU banks are down and they are likely to go down further. So, Bank of Baroda is a short sell," he added.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Mindtree Bharat Forge Bank Of Baroda

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Mindtree, Bharat Forge; sell Bank of Baroda: Sukhani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.