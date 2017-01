Buy Mindtree, Bharat Forge; sell Bank of Baroda: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Some kind of bottoming out is going on in infrastructure and IT has been already on a roll. IT is now basing and giving bullish patterns. So, Mindtree is a buying opportunity from the IT theme and Bharat Forge from the infrastructure or the engineering theme. So, these are two buying ideas.""Unfortunately, PSU banks are down and they are likely to go down further. So, Bank of Baroda is a short sell," he added.