Buy Mindtree, Bajaj Auto; sell Indiabulls Housing, PNB: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "IT Index looks stronger than the rest of the two Indices, so chances are that Mindtree is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 520 and target of Rs 545. Indiabulls Real Estate is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 76 for target of Rs 88." Bajaj Auto probably has completed its decline, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,650 for target of Rs 2,800. At higher levels, I would like get short on Indiabulls Housing Finance , that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 650 for target of Rs 625," he said. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 118 for target of Rs 110."