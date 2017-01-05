Buy Mindtree, Bajaj Auto; sell Indiabulls Housing, PNB: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate and Bajaj Auto and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank.
Jan 05, 2017, 09.17 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Mindtree, Bajaj Auto; sell Indiabulls Housing, PNB: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate and Bajaj Auto and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank.

Buy Mindtree, Bajaj Auto; sell Indiabulls Housing, PNB: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate and Bajaj Auto and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank.

Post Your Comments

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "IT Index looks stronger than the rest of the two Indices, so chances are that Mindtree is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 520 and target of Rs 545. Indiabulls Real Estate is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 76 for target of Rs 88."

" Bajaj Auto probably has completed its decline, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,650 for target of Rs 2,800. At higher levels, I would like get short on Indiabulls Housing Finance , that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 650 for target of Rs 625," he said.

" Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 118 for target of Rs 110."

