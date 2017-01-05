Buy Maruti on any dip; Yes Bank can test Rs 1207: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatbose.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki on any dip while Yes Bank can scale up to Rs 1207.
Jan 05, 2017, 01.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti on any dip; Yes Bank can test Rs 1207: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatbose.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki on any dip while Yes Bank can scale up to Rs 1207.

Buy Maruti on any dip; Yes Bank can test Rs 1207: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatbose.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki on any dip while Yes Bank can scale up to Rs 1207.

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Maruti Suzuki is moving up, so you have to buy strength and since it is a trending stock, I would put a stop loss below Rs 5,535 and Rs 5,630, Rs 5,670, and Rs 5,725 are the targets. Maruti is now in a strong uptrend, so, any dip should be a buying opportunity."

" Yes Bank is a day trading call. You put a stop loss below Rs 1,184. Chances are that it will scale up to Rs 1,207 and probably if it were to cross Rs 1,207 on short covering, it could even hit Rs 1,218," he said.
Buy Maruti on any dip; Yes Bank can test Rs 1207: Rajat Bose

