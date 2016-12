Buy Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Maruti Suzuki is a buying opportunity for the day. It has been outperforming and my sense is that the outperformance will continue. Second stock is part of the infrastructure group, Adani Ports , which has had a very mild correction and is probably willing to go higher.""So, I would be a buyer in the Nifty on dips and two stocks, Maruti and Adani Ports now," he added.