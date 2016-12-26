Buy Maruti; sell Dish TV, JSW Steel, ignore Panacea Bio: Sukhani

Dec 26, 2016, 01.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti; sell Dish TV, JSW Steel, ignore Panacea Bio: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Maruti Suzuki and sell Dish TV and JSW Steel while ignore Panacea Bio.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Individual stocks are offering opportunities and that will continue to happen. So, Maruti Suzuki is a buying opportunity for the day. It has already recovered from intraday lows. If the market stabilises at current level, we will see Maruti hopefully have a nice run up towards the end of the day. So, that is one buy."

"The other two ideas I have are for short selling. This market is weak. Dish TV is in a bear market of its own and so is now JSW Steel . So, both stocks which are already in bear markets can continue to be sold. For the Nifty and Bank Nifty, I would step aside," he said.

" Panacea Bio has not done much this year and it has not done much for the last 10 years. So, I would just ignore this 8 percent rally as a random move on the back of news in a day when nothing is happening. It is not an opportunity for buying at all; don’t touch it."

"If you are a short term trader, you have to get out of it if you have a long position; there is no option. In spite of the big declines, Divis Laboratories is not lending itself to an immediate imminent rally. So, for traders, unfortunately that is the only advice I can give. Again, it is not an investment buying opportunity. Pharmaceutical is going completely haywire; stocks are moving up and down. It is best to stay away from pharmaceutical."
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Maruti Suzuki India Dish TV India JSW Steel Panacea Biotec Divis Laboratories

