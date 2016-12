Buy Maruti; sell Dish TV, JSW Steel, ignore Panacea Bio: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Individual stocks are offering opportunities and that will continue to happen. So, Maruti Suzuki is a buying opportunity for the day. It has already recovered from intraday lows. If the market stabilises at current level, we will see Maruti hopefully have a nice run up towards the end of the day. So, that is one buy.""The other two ideas I have are for short selling. This market is weak. Dish TV is in a bear market of its own and so is now JSW Steel . So, both stocks which are already in bear markets can continue to be sold. For the Nifty and Bank Nifty, I would step aside," he said. Panacea Bio has not done much this year and it has not done much for the last 10 years. So, I would just ignore this 8 percent rally as a random move on the back of news in a day when nothing is happening. It is not an opportunity for buying at all; don’t touch it.""If you are a short term trader, you have to get out of it if you have a long position; there is no option. In spite of the big declines, Divis Laboratories is not lending itself to an immediate imminent rally. So, for traders, unfortunately that is the only advice I can give. Again, it is not an investment buying opportunity. Pharmaceutical is going completely haywire; stocks are moving up and down. It is best to stay away from pharmaceutical."