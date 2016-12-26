Dec 26, 2016, 01.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Maruti Suzuki and sell Dish TV and JSW Steel while ignore Panacea Bio.
Buy Maruti; sell Dish TV, JSW Steel, ignore Panacea Bio: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
