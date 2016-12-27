Dec 27, 2016, 11.06 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities, one can buy Maruti Suzuki and sell Bank of Baroda while he feels that IRB Infra may test Rs 181.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy Maruti; sell BoB, IRB Infra may test Rs 181: Chandan Taparia
According to Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities, one can buy Maruti Suzuki and sell Bank of Baroda while he feels that IRB Infra may test Rs 181.
Chandan Taparia (more)
Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie
Suzuki has envisaged a total investment of around
"We have already setup testing and crash facilitie