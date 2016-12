Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Couple of names are clearly buzzing, I think Maruti Suzuki is one and I also like Dr Reddy's Laboratories . A very strong intraday reversal is taking place over there." Ambuja Cements is also showing a very good set up on the short-term charts and can head towards Rs 213-214 in the next few days. So, that could be a good trading bet as well," he said."On the short side, I still believe that DLF is at good levels to take a short position, keep a stop loss at about Rs 110 and look for targets of around Rs 101."