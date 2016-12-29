Dec 29, 2016, 03.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money is of the view that one can buy Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Tech Mahindra.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy Maruti, Bharat Financial, Tech Mahindra: Hemant Thukral
Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money is of the view that one can buy Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Tech Mahindra.
Hemant Thukral (more)
National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O
Auto sector is likely to witness decline in Decemb
Everybody is now going for finance with very few c
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends bu
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.