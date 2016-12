Buy Maruti, Bharat Financial, Tech Mahindra: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "In any case I would just define few sectors where I can see rollovers happening and then the individual stocks. Autos, we feel has started showing good rollovers already. That is a very good signal for the market; especially if we look at leader itself. Maruti Suzuki has crossed 80 percent on the rollovers front. So, we are expecting the stock to test Rs 5,370-5,400. So, that is a good stock on the long side to be picked up.""The second side which I was slightly surprised seeing last three days rollovers is NBFCs. They have suddenly seen very good surge in rollover even though the banks are not showing that rollovers. Especially, a stock like Bharat Financial Inclusion which has suddenly seen a huge surge in rollovers after dropping very sharply and then recovering well in last three days. We feel that the recovery will continue and we expect it to test Rs 615-620 zone in next one or two trading sessions. So, that is another stock which we have recommended to buy," he said."The third sector, we are slightly bullish is IT. We feel that IT has shown good rollovers and the momentum may continue till at least in the coming one or two trading sessions, so in that we have recommended Tech Mahindra . Another stock which has seeing huge surge in the rollovers. It has already crossed 85 percent positions rolled. We are expecting Rs 492 target with the stop loss of Rs 475. So, three sectors and three stocks which we feel in coming one or two trading sessions can do very good."