Dec 30, 2016, 11.22 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
VK Sharma of HDFC Securities recommends buying Maruti Suzuki 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call and Vedanta 220 Call.
Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma
VK Sharma (more)
Head Private Broking & Wealth Management, HDFC Securities | Capital Expertise: F&O
