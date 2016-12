Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, " Maruti Suzuki is the most watched stock and most followed stock and relatively safer, most desired stock as well. I am buying 5,500 Call at around Rs 75 putting a stop loss at Rs 50 and a target around Rs 125. In Eicher Motors , I am buying 22,000 Call around Rs 500, stop loss at Rs 350 and a target of around Rs 800. Both the stocks should do well in the series." Vedanta is one stock, which after a series of falls is now starting to pick up and for the year it has done well. After some decline, it is now picking up again. So I am buying 220 Call at around Rs 8, putting a stop loss at Rs 6 and a target of around Rs 13," he said. Century Textiles is another stock, which I am adding. I am buying 820 Call at around Rs 26, stop loss at Rs 21 with target of around Rs 35. This is a stock which has seen very high amount of rollover to the extent of 94 percent from the past series. The going could continue to be good for a while in the stock.""One stock that I would like to bet is Coromandel International which is not in the derivatives, otherwise I would have taken that. Fundamentally, the price multiplied seven times between 2004 and 2010 but in last six years, it has only given a return of 3 percent per annum. I think the times are now changing, the other acquisition that traders have done in the last many months, these six years will now play, there the margins are going to be higher and the dependence on fertiliser will go down in agrochemicals and other things will go up which will increase the margins.""So, technically also, above Rs 293 it has entered into new phase where the prices could now come in quite early and fast," he added.