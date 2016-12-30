Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities recommends buying Maruti Suzuki 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call and Vedanta 220 Call.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 11.22 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities recommends buying Maruti Suzuki 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call and Vedanta 220 Call.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities recommends buying Maruti Suzuki 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call and Vedanta 220 Call.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

VK Sharma (more)

Head Private Broking & Wealth Management, HDFC Securities | Capital Expertise: F&O

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, " Maruti Suzuki is the most watched stock and most followed stock and relatively safer, most desired stock as well. I am buying 5,500 Call at around Rs 75 putting a stop loss at Rs 50 and a target around Rs 125. In Eicher Motors , I am buying 22,000 Call around Rs 500, stop loss at Rs 350 and a target of around Rs 800. Both the stocks should do well in the series."

" Vedanta is one stock, which after a series of falls is now starting to pick up and for the year it has done well. After some decline, it is now picking up again. So I am buying 220 Call at around Rs 8, putting a stop loss at Rs 6 and a target of around Rs 13," he said.

" Century Textiles is another stock, which I am adding. I am buying 820 Call at around Rs 26, stop loss at Rs 21 with target of around Rs 35. This is a stock which has seen very high amount of rollover to the extent of 94 percent from the past series. The going could continue to be good for a while in the stock."

"One stock that I would like to bet is Coromandel International which is not in the derivatives, otherwise I would have taken that. Fundamentally, the price multiplied seven times between 2004 and 2010 but in last six years, it has only given a return of 3 percent per annum. I think the times are now changing, the other acquisition that traders have done in the last many months, these six years will now play, there the margins are going to be higher and the dependence on fertiliser will go down in agrochemicals and other things will go up which will increase the margins."

"So, technically also, above Rs 293 it has entered into new phase where the prices could now come in quite early and fast," he added.
Tags  VK Sharma HDFC Securities Maruti Suzuki India Vedanta Century Textiles and Industries Coromandel International Eicher Motors

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Maruti 5500 Call, Eicher Motors 2200 Call: VK Sharma

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.