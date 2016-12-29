Buy L&T at around Rs 1320-1330: Sandeep Wagle

Dec 29, 2016, 03.38 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com advises buying Larsen and Toubro at around Rs 1320-1330.
Sandeep Wagle (more)
Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |
Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view t
Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on Maru
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com,
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.