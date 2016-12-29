Buy L&T at around Rs 1320-1330: Sandeep Wagle

Dec 29, 2016, 03.38 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I expect Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to move in Rs 1,250-1,450 range. This is a three-four months view. So I would look at buying it anywhere in the range of Rs 1,320-1,330 with a stoploss of Rs 1,240. If it goes to Rs 1,450 or so, book out. I don’t see it overshooting that. So a small band of 10 percent one can look at."

At 15:16 hrs Larsen and Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,341, down Rs 9.65, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.