Buy L&T at around Rs 1320-1330: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I expect Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to move in Rs 1,250-1,450 range. This is a three-four months view. So I would look at buying it anywhere in the range of Rs 1,320-1,330 with a stoploss of Rs 1,240. If it goes to Rs 1,450 or so, book out. I don’t see it overshooting that. So a small band of 10 percent one can look at."At 15:16 hrs Larsen and Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,341, down Rs 9.65, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.