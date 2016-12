Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Larsen & Toubro (L&T) looks like purely an intraday buy with a very tight stop loss below Rs 1,326 and on the upside target is closer to Rs 1,360. It is an intraday play out here.""The stock that looks weak is United Spirits in the festival season when the consumption is high. Shorting it looks very unlikely but it looks weak to me and can slide down to levels closer to Rs 1,800 zone, keep stop loss above Rs 1,857," he added.