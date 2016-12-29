Buy Karnataka Bank, BPCL, HCL Technologies: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 29, 2016, 01.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Karnataka Bank, BPCL and HCL Technologies.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Arihant Capital is bullish on Karnataka Bank has r
"With the completion of rights issue, bank has aug
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.