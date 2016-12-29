Buy Karnataka Bank, BPCL, HCL Technologies: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Karnataka Bank, BPCL and HCL Technologies.
Dec 29, 2016, 01.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Karnataka Bank, BPCL, HCL Technologies: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Karnataka Bank, BPCL and HCL Technologies.

Buy Karnataka Bank, BPCL, HCL Technologies: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Karnataka Bank, BPCL and HCL Technologies.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Karnataka Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 104 and target of Rs 116. BPCL is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 620 for target of Rs 645."

" HCL Technologies is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 810 and target of Rs 845," he added.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.