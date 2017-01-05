Buy JSW Steel, Vedanta, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying JSW Steel, Vedanta and Sundram Fasteners.
Jan 05, 2017, 01.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy JSW Steel, Vedanta, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying JSW Steel, Vedanta and Sundram Fasteners.

Buy JSW Steel, Vedanta, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying JSW Steel, Vedanta and Sundram Fasteners.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today metal stocks are doing extremely well. So, JSW Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 166 and target of Rs 180." 

" Vedanta is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 235." 

" Sundram Fasteners is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 299 and target of Rs 315," he said.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com JSW Steel Vedanta Sundram Fasteners

Buy JSW Steel, Vedanta, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

