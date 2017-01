Buy JSW Energy, EID Parry: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "As the index is struggling to get past 200-day average, the midcap segment is very active, lot of breakouts taking place over there. So, I have two buy ideas from the midcap side. First is a buy on JSW Energy where I would suggest buying in the range of about Rs 65-64.50. Keep a stoploss just below Rs 62.50 and look for Rs 70 as the first target.""Second, from the sugar pack, EID Parry had the highest ever weekly closing. That is a buy with a stoploss at Rs 269 and a target of around Rs 300.""For IT index, I am not sure that we will look at retesting of the 52-week lows but in the short term at least the charts have clearly been broken or the up move which had started from 9400 levels on the Nifty IT index has kind of come to a halt. I think there could be some more correction. I think 9780 is the most logical pivot level. In case the Nifty IT index breaks below 9780, I would look at retesting of around 9400 levels," he said.