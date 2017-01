Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " JSW Energy is looking good. The way it is trading, looks like in a couple of days it can climb to levels closer to Rs 68-70 zone. I would have a stop loss below Rs 62 and trade long. Buy today and maybe hold it for a couple of days." Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is still looking up, I have target around Rs 210, keep stop loss below Rs 200," he added.