Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying JSW Energy and feels that the stock can climb to Rs 70 while ONGC looks good for target of Rs 210.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 06, 2017, 12.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying JSW Energy and feels that the stock can climb to Rs 70 while ONGC looks good for target of Rs 210.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying JSW Energy and feels that the stock can climb to Rs 70 while ONGC looks good for target of Rs 210.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " JSW Energy is looking good. The way it is trading, looks like in a couple of days it can climb to levels closer to Rs 68-70 zone. I would have a stop loss below Rs 62 and trade long. Buy today and maybe hold it for a couple of days."

" Oil and Natural Gas Corporation  (ONGC) is still looking up, I have target around Rs 210, keep stop loss below Rs 200," he added.
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com JSW Energy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.