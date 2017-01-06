Buy JSW Energy, can climb to Rs 70; ONGC looks good: Gaba

Jan 06, 2017, 12.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying JSW Energy and feels that the stock can climb to Rs 70 while ONGC looks good for target of Rs 210.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
