Buy Jain Irrigation Systems: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think Bata India has clearly turned the tide and is possibly getting into some kind of a medium term uptrend. The first targets are close to about levels of Rs 480. So, traders should at least hold on till those levels of around Rs 480 and then we can look at some kind of profit booking." Jain Irrigation Systems has a very good chart. In the short term, it had to get past Rs 90 to give some kind of a break out, it is just doing that right now. I would look for targets of around Rs 98 over here and buy this one with a stop loss placed just below Rs 87.50 or so," he said.