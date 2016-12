Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Jain Irrigation Systems is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target of Rs 94. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 259 and target of Rs 272." UltraTech Cement is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,140 and target of Rs 3,250. The biggest gainers are the stocks which have been bashed up the most," he added.