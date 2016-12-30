Buy ITC, Tata Communications, BEML: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ITC, Tata Communications and BEML.
Dec 30, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy ITC, Tata Communications, BEML: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ITC, Tata Communications and BEML.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " ITC continues to roll on, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 238 and target of Rs 252. Tata Communications  is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 610 and target of Rs 645."

" BEML is a buy with stop loss of Rs 990 and target of Rs 1,035," he said.

