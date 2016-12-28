Buy ITC for target price of Rs 306, says ICICI Securties

ITC was the top gainer in trade yesterday. It posted the highest intra-day gain since May 23, 2016.

The company had hiked prices of 69 mm and 74 mm cigarettes by 14-15 percent last week. This segment contributes 30 percent of the total cigarette volumes.

Experts expect the tobacco companies to report good third quarter earnings on the back of gain in market share post demonetisation, which impacted the sale of contraband cigarettes due to cash crunch.

Anand Mour, FMCG analyst, ICICI Securities is upbeat on the stock and has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 306. He expects ITC to post an EPS of Rs 8.5 in FY17 and Rs 9.9 in FY18.

However, he says investors want more clarity on the taxation structure under GST. In light of contraband transactions, investors would like to see that taxation incidence on cigarette stocks do not move significantly up next year.

If according to consensus expectations, the tax neutrality principle applies to cigarettes then ITC would prove to be a great buy but if not then investors would be worried about the future of the stock from a two-three year timeframe.