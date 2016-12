Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities told CNBC-TV18, "My first recommendation would be buy on IRB Infra 200 Call option. We have seen consistent long positions getting built. Coming out of a trading range given that the markets are a little bit weak, the stock is showing increased amount of strength. One can have a stop loss of Rs 1.5 and play for targets of Rs 8.""Second would be buy on CESC futures, another stock to come out of a range, good amount of long positions getting built. Keep small stop loss of Rs 627 and play for targets of Rs 655," he added. Sun Pharma is a lucrative trade. We have seen a lot of stock positions getting built and have seen a price correction as well. Even at these levels, there is some sort of a breakdown on the daily charts and consistent short positions getting built. Keep stop loss of Rs 638 and target of Rs 615 can be seen in three-four days."