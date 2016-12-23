Buy IOC; sell JSW Steel, Voltas: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Indian Oil Corporation
(IOC) can be bought with a stop loss of Rs 305 and target of Rs 321. JSW Steel
is a sell with a target of Rs 1,500. Voltas
is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 307 and target of Rs 290."
"The entire market is breaking down, it is very difficult to say if Bharat Forge
does that before the market, may be it is dependent on US sales, etc. You could say it can bottom out. A good rate to buy Bharat Forge is closer to say Rs 850-870 because in a down trending market finally everything will get sold into. Yesterday, we saw IT also coming down, so finally people will sell into Bharat Forge as well. So, if 7,900 goes, all external facing and internal facing - all stocks are likely to move lower," he said.
" Zee Entertainment
was an outperformer early thereon, but offlate we are seeing lot of selling coming through. So, basically you need to buy at lower levels closer to say Rs 350-370 because Zee is now breaking down from a bearish pattern and given that it had large rally, I think a correction would lead to about Rs 350-370."