Buy IOC, DLF, Motherson Sumi; sell Wockhardt: Chandan Taparia

Dec 22, 2016, 10.07 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities, one can buy Indian Oil Corporation, DLF and Motherson Sumi Systems and advises selling Wockhardt.
Chandan Taparia (more)
Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O
