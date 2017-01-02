Jan 02, 2017, 09.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Infosys, NTPC and Siemens and advises selling Bajaj Auto and United Breweries.
Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
