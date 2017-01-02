Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Infosys, NTPC and Siemens and advises selling Bajaj Auto and United Breweries.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 09.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Infosys, NTPC and Siemens and advises selling Bajaj Auto and United Breweries.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Infosys, NTPC and Siemens and advises selling Bajaj Auto and United Breweries.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 3 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The three buys are two themes that I have been discussing for the last 7-10 days. The first is IT; almost all IT stocks whether they are midcap or largecap, are giving signs of basing out, making bullish formations at these bear market lows and willing to go much higher. The CNX IT itself, the IT index is giving us the same message; a bullish head and shoulder is almost on the verge of getting confirmed. That is a theme, so you could really buy any IT stock whichever you like, wherever you find a dip or a break out. However, for today, I have Infosys in my list. Infosys is mildly outperforming the IT index because the IT index itself is doing very well. So, for today it is a buying opportunity."

"The second theme is infrastructure. Infrastructure has been suggesting signs of accumulation after a big bear market decline. So, two stocks to buy are NTPC and  Siemens ; both are appropriate because they are coming out of a long bear market and willing to go much higher," he said.

"Two shorts sells are Bajaj Auto and United Breweries (UBL). Both are in downtrends of their own; probably will not match the Nifty's gains."
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Infosys NTPC Bajaj Auto United Breweries Siemens

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani
srawannkoma
rr
New Member
0 Followers
Infosys

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 1001.60 NSE: Rs. 1001.10

sir buy infy???????
  3 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.