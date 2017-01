Buy Infosys, NTPC, Siemens; sell Bajaj Auto: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The three buys are two themes that I have been discussing for the last 7-10 days. The first is IT; almost all IT stocks whether they are midcap or largecap, are giving signs of basing out, making bullish formations at these bear market lows and willing to go much higher. The CNX IT itself, the IT index is giving us the same message; a bullish head and shoulder is almost on the verge of getting confirmed. That is a theme, so you could really buy any IT stock whichever you like, wherever you find a dip or a break out. However, for today, I have Infosys in my list. Infosys is mildly outperforming the IT index because the IT index itself is doing very well. So, for today it is a buying opportunity.""The second theme is infrastructure. Infrastructure has been suggesting signs of accumulation after a big bear market decline. So, two stocks to buy are NTPC and Siemens ; both are appropriate because they are coming out of a long bear market and willing to go much higher," he said."Two shorts sells are Bajaj Auto and United Breweries (UBL). Both are in downtrends of their own; probably will not match the Nifty's gains."