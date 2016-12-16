Buy Infosys, HCL Technologies: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I have been positive on Infosys
even when the whole market was kind of negative. I think we got too much carried away by quarterly result expectations of analysts. It is a fundamentally strong company. They have been tweaking their model to get into IOT, artificial intelligence, digital and have been doing it pretty systematically."
"Of course, going forward, US visa costs may go up, but that we believe will more than get compensated by currency depreciation, which we are witnessing currently. So, Infosys definitely is a good buy at current level," he said.
"I would also flag off HCL Technologies
for the investors, again it is a great buy, business is rock solid, lot of good things they have done - acquisition of Volvo business unit and setting up a unit in Estonia. All these are excellent steps which will pay them handsome dividends. At current level, I think even HCL Technologies is a good buy."