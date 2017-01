Buy Infosys, GAIL, Tata Chemicals; sell Jet Airways: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "IT still continues to be the theme which picked up in the last two weeks of December and I think it should extend its upmove for the next few weeks. I have Infosys as one of the calls. I have more of buy calls right now. The first one being GAIL India . It is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 431 and look for targets of Rs 455.""Infosys is a very interesting stock. It has been trading below important weekly pivot of Rs 1,015, so if it crosses that, it is a conditional buy therefore. Buy above Rs 1,016 with a stop loss at Rs 999, look for the first target of Rs 1,050," he said. Tata Chemicals is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 493, targets of Rs 522 and Grasim Industries with a stop loss at Rs 847, target of Rs 895.""One sell call is on Jet Airways . There is some kind of break down on intraday charts, so sell this one, keep a stop loss at Rs 353, look for targets of Rs 336."