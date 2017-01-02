Buy Infosys, GAIL, Tata Chemicals; sell Jet Airways: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Infosys, GAIL India, Tata Chemicals and Grasim Industries and sell Jet Airways.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 10.03 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Infosys, GAIL, Tata Chemicals; sell Jet Airways: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Infosys, GAIL India, Tata Chemicals and Grasim Industries and sell Jet Airways.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Infosys, GAIL, Tata Chemicals; sell Jet Airways: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Infosys, GAIL India, Tata Chemicals and Grasim Industries and sell Jet Airways.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "IT still continues to be the theme which picked up in the last two weeks of December and I think it should extend its upmove for the next few weeks. I have Infosys as one of the calls. I have more of buy calls right now. The first one being GAIL India . It is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 431 and look for targets of Rs 455."

"Infosys is a very interesting stock. It has been trading below important weekly pivot of Rs 1,015, so if it crosses that, it is a conditional buy therefore. Buy above Rs 1,016 with a stop loss at Rs 999, look for the first target of Rs 1,050," he said.

" Tata Chemicals is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 493, targets of Rs 522 and Grasim Industries with a stop loss at Rs 847, target of Rs 895."

"One sell call is on Jet Airways . There is some kind of break down on intraday charts, so sell this one, keep a stop loss at Rs 353, look for targets of Rs 336."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Infosys GAIL India Tata Chemicals Grasim Industries Jet Airways

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Infosys, GAIL, Tata Chemicals; sell Jet Airways: Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.