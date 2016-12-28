Buy Infosys, BEML, HDFC Bank; sell Pidilite, Wockhardt: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are two themes that are now on-going, so, viewers and traders can understand them. One is IT. The small corrections in IT are being bought into, so, IT is in a strong wicket. You could buy any of the IT stocks - IT midcaps and IT largecaps; the pattern suggests higher levels are coming. They are all accumulating and willing to go higher. Infosys
is my choice for IT today but it is much more important to understand that the sector is doing very well."
"Infrastructure is giving the first signs of life. Cement is bottoming out, stocks like Larsen and Toubro
(L&T) or maybe Siemens
are giving a sense that perhaps at least for the short term there is a rally in the offing. So, BEML
is my choice in that engineering and infrastructure group because that is a large universe. That is a sector that traders should be watching," he said.
" HDFC Bank
is an independent buy. It has been an outperformer in the bank sector; I don’t think banks are going to do very well. However, HDFC, at least for the short-term, could be an exception."
"So, there are three buying ideas, two themes and HDFC Bank without a theme is the best of the lot."
"Two short sells, Pidilite Industries
and Wockhardt
. Wockhardt is doing some miserable stuff on the charts; I don’t know what, but you can easily go short. Pidilite is one of the weaker FMCG stocks. FMCG is not a buy inspite of Dabur's big rally. So, two short sells, buying ideas, and buy the dip in the Nifty."