Jan 06, 2017, 10.56 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying IndusInd Bank, SRF for the next 2-3 trading sessions.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy IndusInd Bank, SRF for 2-3 trading sessions: Hemant Thukral
Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying IndusInd Bank, SRF for the next 2-3 trading sessions.
Hemant Thukral (more)
National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O
Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Adviso
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends sel
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.