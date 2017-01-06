Buy IndusInd Bank, SRF for 2-3 trading sessions: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying IndusInd Bank, SRF for the next 2-3 trading sessions.
Jan 06, 2017, 10.56 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy IndusInd Bank, SRF for 2-3 trading sessions: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying IndusInd Bank, SRF for the next 2-3 trading sessions.

Buy IndusInd Bank, SRF for 2-3 trading sessions: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying IndusInd Bank, SRF for the next 2-3 trading sessions.

Hemant Thukral (more)

National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O

Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "Within the banking set up, we like IndusInd Bank a lot. The charts are much better in comparison to all other heavyweight banking stocks. Yesterday it saw fresh open interest (OI) to the tune of 3 percent. Delivery volumes moved up and the set up is clearly telling that if we keep the stop loss of Rs 1,105-1,110 zone, this stock is heading towards Rs 1,155-1,165 zone. So, we feel that IndusInd Bank will be an outperformer to all other banking stocks and the target of Rs 1,155-1,1160 is very much achievable."

"The second stock that we have recommended is a midcap -  SRF . It has consolidated very well between Rs 1,520 and Rs 1,550 zone and now has started moving up on the back of fresh open interest (OI) additions on the long side. Yesterday, 4 percent OI added up, the premium increased which is a very crucial point to suggest that long positions have been set up and we feel that the target should be Rs 1,635 to Rs 1,645 zone in SRF, which we feel should be achieved in next two-three trading sessions," he said.

"So both IndusInd Bank and SRF are looking good to make long positions for next two-three trading sessions."
Tags  Hemant Thukral Aditya Birla Money IndusInd Bank SRF

Buy IndusInd Bank, SRF for 2-3 trading sessions: Hemant Thukral

