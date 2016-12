Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Advisory Equities at Motilal Oswal Securities told CNBC-TV18, " IndusInd Bank seems to be strong buy. Current price is Rs 1,082 and keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,075 in future segmen, we can look at Rs 1,095 as the target.""The other one is on the IT sector, Mindtree . It is a good buy and keeping a stop loss of Rs 500 we can look at Rs 530 as a price target. Even if it is a carry forward for the positional purpose with a same stop loss, one can look at Rs 540-550 range as a target," he said. UltraTech Cement has already seen a drag from Rs 3,900 to Rs 3,100 in this last one and a half months. However, from here, it is showing a good sign of retracing. We are looking at Rs 3,220 to Rs 3,230 as a target, keeping a stop loss of Rs 3,125."